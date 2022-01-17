2 pedestrians killed Monday in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating two separate pedestrian fatalities that occurred in Montgomery County Monday evening—one of which was a hit-and-run.
The first pedestrian was killed around 5:30 p.m. in the Hillensdale area, police say. Officers were dispatched to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Eltron Road after receiving a report of a traffic collision that involved a pedestrian.
A spokesperson for MCPD confirmed that the pedestrian in Hillensdale died, but did not provide further details of the circumstances surrounding the crash. Police did not release the names of the individuals involved in the crash.
The second pedestrian fatality occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. in Wheaton, according to a statement from Montgomery County Police Department.
MCPD says a woman was struck by a vehicle crossing Veirs Mill Road at Ferrara Avenue and the driver fled the scene without offering help to the pedestrian hit. The woman died at the scene, investigators say.
The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating this fatal crash in Wheaton as a hit-and-run. Police say the striking vehicle is described as "a silver or light blue 2012-2015 Volkswagen Passat" and "has possible damage to the front bumper, grille, side mirror, or windshield."
Anyone with information should contact police at 301-279-8000 or the Collision reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.
