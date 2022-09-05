2 hospitalized in Northwest DC shooting

Police say the two victims were a man and a 17-year-old boy.

WASHINGTON — Two people are in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. Police say the victims are a man and a 17-year-old boy.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 500 block of Kennedy Street Northwest for a reported shooting around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the man and boy shot.

Police say both the man and the boy were awake and breathing when they were taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting. Police have not yet released any suspect information in this case and no arrests have been made.

Additional information was not immediately available from MPD. Anyone who may have more information about this case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.