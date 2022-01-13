Suspect hospitalized after Alexandria convenience store attack

A 56-year-old man was hurt in what police describe as an assault with a "handheld blunt object."

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police in Alexandria say a suspect is in the hospital after he assaulted a man inside a convenience store in the city's West End section.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Alexandria Police Department officers were initially called to the store in the 1400 block of North Beauregard Street, where someone was inside assaulting customers.

The man, who has not been identified by police, assaulted a 56-year-old man with what police described as a "handheld blunt object." The suspect then left the store and was later found in an apartment complex nearby suffering from self-inflicted wounds to his head, police said.

The 56-year-old man suffered serious injuries, but they are not thought to be life-threatening, according to police. Another victim, a 19-year-old woman, also suffered an injury related to this incident, but not directly caused by the suspect. Police say she's expected to be OK.

The suspect is currently in the hospital getting treatment for his injuries as well as a mental health evaluation.