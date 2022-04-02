19-year-old from D.C. slapped with 133-count indictment

From the investigation, police identified the 19-year-old as the suspect and connected him to at least 45 crimes in Howard County.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A 19-year-old from Washington, D.C. is facing more than 100 indictments after the State's Attorney from Howard County charged him with 133 counts in a series of auto theft, burglary and vehicle break-in cases.

The Howard County State's Attorney announced the indictment of Kaishawn Johnson by a grand jury on Jan 19.

The charges stem from a months-long police investigation into a series of property crimes that occurred between August and November 2021.

Howard County detectives began to investigate these case and began to notice similar reports of vehicles being stolen and broken into, including cases where Johnson had gotten into homes to retrieve vehicle keys, Howard County Police said in a press release.

“With this one arrest in partnership with the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office, we are closing dozens of cases and most importantly, preventing many possible future crimes," police said in a statement

Through investigation, police identified Johnson as the suspect and connected him to at least 45 cases in Howard County, according to the indictment. Johnson was arrested on Feb. 1 in with help from the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshals Service.

In the indictment, Johnson is charged with 18 counts of motor vehicle theft; three counts of first-degree burglary; nine counts of theft over $25,000; 11 counts of theft under $25,000; and 92 counts of rogue and vagabond for the vehicle break-ins.

Johnson is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Just In: The Howard County SAO and Howard County PD are announcing the indictment of Kaishawn Johnson, of DC on 133 counts in a series of auto theft, burglary and vehicle break-in cases @wusa9 https://t.co/48gaP67hEI pic.twitter.com/dakRLsUwLp — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) February 3, 2022

"This is the kind of case that demonstrates how one person can have a significant impact on crime in our communities,” said Police Chief Gregory Der.

“Their efforts are vital to ensuring Howard County residents are safe, and feel safe in our community" said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

Indictments are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.