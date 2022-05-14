18-year-old found shot on Metrobus in NW DC dies in hospital

An 18-year-old man was shot to death just before 2 a.m. Friday on a Metrobus.

In the early morning hours of Friday, an 18-year-old man was shot to death while getting onto a Metrobus in Washington D.C.

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are investigating a fatal shooting on May 13 in the 3700 block of 14th St NW DC.

According to a police report, an 18-year-old Anthony Arter was found lying face down, breathing and suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds to his body.

DC FEMS members transported him to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. After everything was done to try to save his life, Arter was pronounced dead at around 7:30 a.m. by medical staff.

The MPD currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.