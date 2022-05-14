18-year-old found shot on Metrobus in NW DC dies in hospital

WASHINGTON — Editors Note: The video attached in this article is from a story WUSA9 did back in December of 2021.
In the early morning hours of Friday, an 18-year-old man was shot to death while getting onto a Metrobus in Washington D.C.
Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are investigating a fatal shooting on May 13 in the 3700 block of 14th St NW DC.
According to a police report, an 18-year-old Anthony Arter was found lying face down, breathing and suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds to his body.
DC FEMS members transported him to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. After everything was done to try to save his life, Arter was pronounced dead at around 7:30 a.m. by medical staff.
The MPD currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.