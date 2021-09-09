17-year-old boys charged in Silver Spring armed carjacking

Tyler Scott and Christopher Harris have been charged after an Aug. 5 armed carjacking on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Two teen boys, 17-year-old Tyler Scott and Christopher Harris, have been charged after an August 5 armed carjacking on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring.

Police say an initial investigation revealed that around 10 p.m., the victim was approached by two people and one had a gun. The suspects then demanded multiple items from the victim before leaving the scene.

Investigators subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for Scott and Harris charging them with armed robbery, armed carjacking and auto theft. The two boys were arrested at their homes on Wednesday and were then transported to the Central Processing Unit, where they are being held without bond.

On Wednesday, two more teen boys were charged in a separate string of carjackings that spanned across Silver Spring and Takoma Park.

Montgomery County police arrested and charged two teen boys for their alleged roles in the three carjackings.

One boy was been identified as 16-year-old Jahmius Brown of Washington, D.C. and the other has remained anonymous, referred to by police as a 15-year-old juvenile who is also from D.C.

The pair allegedly spent the early hours of the morning stealing cars at midnight, 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27. Police also say they held up some of their victims at gunpoint.