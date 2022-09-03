x
Crime

17-year-old boy hospitalized in Southwest DC shooting

Police say the boy was awake when he was taken to the hospital.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for who is responsible for shooting a 17-year-old boy in Southwest D.C. late Friday night.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of K Street Southwest for a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Once on scene they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the boy was awake when he was taken to the hospital. His current condition is not known at this time.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what led up to the shooting. Police have not yet released any suspect information in this case and no arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have information relevant to this shooting is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

