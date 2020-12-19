17-Year-old boy arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy from James City County

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said a Newport News boy was taken into custody and is facing a second-degree murder charge in a shooting that occurred on Dec. 13.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A teenage boy from Newport News accused of the murder of a boy from James City County has been arrested and is now facing charges.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office arrested a 17-year-old boy involved in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Miller early Saturday, Dec. 19. Officers responded to the shooting on Dec. 13 in the 100 block of Drew Road, located in the Carvers Gardens neighborhood.

The sheriff's office said the 17-year-old boy was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of use of firearm in commission of a felony.

Following the suspect's arrest, officers said the 17-year-old was taken to the Merrimac Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials are not searching for any other suspects at this time, and the investigation is still in progress.