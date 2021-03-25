17-year-old arrested for double stabbing at McDonald's

The teenage victims are expected to survive, police said.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing at McDonald's, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. He is charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and is being held at the Rappahannock Juvenile Center, the Sheriff's Office said.

An investigation revealed that the suspect confronted two young men who were parked in the Crater Lane area. The men stepped out of the vehicle and an argument broke out, investigators said. That's when investigators say the suspect stabbed the two teenagers.

Police responded to the McDonald's on Garrisonville Road at just after 9 p.m. on March 20 for a report of a stabbing, according to the Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived, they found one of the victims, a 19-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the Stafford County police said.

While responding to that first call, police say they got a second call that another victim with multiple stab wounds had driven himself to the Stafford Hospital. The 18-year-old had life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive, according to the Sheriff's Office.