Police: 16-year-old girl charged after stealing dog from porch, demanding $1,200 ransom

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A family's pet is home safe and a teenage girl is facing charges after she stole the dog off a front porch and later demanded a $1,200 ransom, police say.

According to Prince George's County Police, Avery the Yorkshire Terrier was reunited with its family Friday.

Earlier this week, Avery's owner Raquel Witherspoon shared a surveillance video of two people approaching her home and appearing to attempt to try to bribe Avery before walking up and grabbing the dog from the front porch.

"He’s family. He’s my granddog," Witherspoon said in an interview with WUSA9.

After the dog was taken, Witherspoon said she got a call demanding a $1,200 ransom for Avery. She said the caller started cursing at her and even threatened the Yorkie.

Police say they located Avery at a home in the Landover area Friday.

A 16-year-old girl is now facing charges after police say she admitted to her part in taking the dog and attempting to extort Witherspoon.

