16-year-old arrested, charged with the murder of 15-year-old Kareem Wilson Jr.

16-year-old is charged as an adult with one count of Murder First Degree, Attempt Murder First Degree, Firearm Use in a Felony-Violent Crime and many more...

GREENBELT, Md. — (Editors Note: The video attached is from a story WUSA9 covered back in February of the homicide.)

In an update to a story we told you about in Feb, Greenbelt City Police made an arrest in the killing of 15-year-old Kareem Wilson Jr. Monday. Officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy and charged him with homicide.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for this 16-year-old, and on March 4 he was found and arrested by a U.S. Marshall's Service Task Force in Baltimore, Maryland, according to officials.

In a release tweeted by the Greenbelt City Police Department, they said that the unidentified 16-year-old is charged as an adult and facing multiple charges, including one count of Murder First Degree, Attempt Murder First Degree, Firearm Use in a Felony-Violent Crime, Possession of a Firearm by a Minor, Loaded Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun on Person, Handgun in Vehicle and 2 counts each; Assault-First Degree, Assault Second Degree and Reckless Endangerment from Car.

#Breaking 16yo male charged and arrested for fatal shooting of 15 year old Kareem Wilson Jr in MD @wusa9 https://t.co/vYVWvojoF9 — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) March 7, 2022

Sadly this is not the first time Kareem Wilson Jr.'s family has faced a shooting involving one of their children, his mom explained to Meagan Rivers back in February that her second son was shot as well.

Her 19-year-old son was hospitalized after he was hit by a bullet, his injuries were not considered life-threatening according to his mother, Tameka Boatwright-Perkins.

According to Boatwright-Perkins, the shooting happened when she was getting ready to go to bed, just steps away from her front door off of Mandan Road in Maryland.