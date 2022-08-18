16-year-old, 18-year-old charged for December murder in Rockville

22-year-old Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata died after a bullet hit his upper body on Dec. 19, 2021.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Two teenagers have been charged in a Rockville murder that has been under investigation since December.

Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores, 16, and 18-year-old Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez have both been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Both teens are from D.C.

Police said that on Dec. 19, 2021, officers responded to the scene around 3 a.m to find three adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the 13000 block of Ashby Road. All three were then taken to the hospital and one - 22-year-old, Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata of Rockville - died.

On Aug. 11, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Bonilla-Flores, who was already in custody for a previous incident where he was one of three teens charged as adults for a string of burglaries and the attempted homicide of an officer after a pursuit and shooting on the Capital Beltway.

On Aug. 13, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for De-La-O-Rodriguez. On Tuesday, De-La-O-Rodriguez was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.