16-year-old, 18-year-old charged for December murder in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Two teenagers have been charged in a Rockville murder that has been under investigation since December.
Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores, 16, and 18-year-old Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez have both been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Both teens are from D.C.
Police said that on Dec. 19, 2021, officers responded to the scene around 3 a.m to find three adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the 13000 block of Ashby Road. All three were then taken to the hospital and one - 22-year-old, Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata of Rockville - died.
On Aug. 11, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Bonilla-Flores, who was already in custody for a previous incident where he was one of three teens charged as adults for a string of burglaries and the attempted homicide of an officer after a pursuit and shooting on the Capital Beltway.
On Aug. 13, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for De-La-O-Rodriguez. On Tuesday, De-La-O-Rodriguez was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.
Police say that this continues to be an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives from the Major Crimes Division are asking anyone who has information about this homicide to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.
