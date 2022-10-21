Vigil held for 15-year-old boy shot, killed on DC porch

Police are still searching for three people they believe are responsible for killing Andre Robertson Jr.

WASHINGTON — Family and friends gathered to remember a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed while sitting on his great-grandmother's porch. A week after the shooting, police are still looking for whoever shot Andre Robertson, Jr.

A vigil was held outside the Robertson home in Northeast D.C. home on Thursday evening. Mourners brought balloons to mark the somber occasion.

The shooting happened on Oct 13. That's when Metropolitan Police Department investigators say a silver sedan pulled up, three suspects got out and shot the teenager. Police later found the car believed to have been used in the shooting abandoned and burned. The suspects have not yet been found.

His mother, siblings and other family members gathered where the shooting happened to honor Andre. Other neighbors on the block were also in attendance. The family asked for privacy during the vigil.

It's been a tough year for the Robertson family. Andre's father was killed in October of 2021. According to Metropolitan Police Department records Andre Robertson was killed on Friday, October 1, 2021 in the 200 block of 53rd Street, Northeast. Family told WUSA9 that following his father's death, Andre stepped up to help his family.

Andre was a student at Cesar Chavez Public Charter School. Following his death, his grandmother, Trealetha Robertson, said the family did not understand why someone would kill him.

"My grandson was a good kid, not into stolen cars, none of that stuff the youth are into today," Robertson said. "My grandson was not into that, he go to school and he come home."