Police: 15-year-old boy murdered after fatal assault in Langley Park

LANGLEY PARK, Md. — Prince George’s County police are currently investigating a fatal assault that occurred earlier this month in Langley Park that left a 15-year-old boy dead.
According to police, on April 7 at approximately 3:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of the Ruatan Northwest Branch Trail for a welfare check. Once on scene, Prince George's County police discovered an unresponsive male suffering from trauma in the wooded area off the walking trail.
The victim, later identified as 15-year-old Nelson Ramos of Takoma Park, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police tell WUSA9 they are working to determine a motive and to identify the suspect(s) involved in this case.
The Ruatan Northwest Branch Trail falls within the jurisdiction of Maryland-National Capital Park Police. Prince George’s County Police investigates all homicides that occur within the jurisdiction of Maryland-National Capital Park Police, according to officials.
On Monday, Prince George's County Police announced the arrest and murder charge for a 12-year-old boy from Washington, D.C. after they say he shot and killed a 13-year-old during a dispute in Capitol Heights late Saturday evening.
According to police, the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of juveniles at around 10:15 p.m. in the shopping center in the 1700 block of Ritchie Station Court in Capitol Heights, Maryland.
Once on scene, police say they located the victim outside suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as King Douglas, 12, of Upper Marlboro, was pronounced dead on the scene.
A second victim, a 13-year-old boy, was located nearby suffering from stab wounds. Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening and he has since been released from the hospital.
Detectives do not believe that this was a random shooting. Officials are working to identify and arrest the suspect who stabbed the surviving victim.
If anyone has information relevant to these two cases, please call Prince George's County Police at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
