14-year-old charged as adult in deadly Germantown rec center shooting

A second defendant, 17-year-old Samuel Lee Powers, was also charged with first-degree murder.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above is from August 18, 2021.

A 14-year-old who allegedly opened fire on a group of people at a Germantown recreation center last month will be charged as an adult, according to court documents.

Shilen Ahmadi Wylie was indicted by a Grand Jury Thursday. He is accused of shooting four people at the Plumgar Community Center on Aug. 18. One of those victims, a 20-year-old man, was killed in the shooting.

Wylie faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, firearm use/felony/violent and possessing a regulated firearm while being under 21 years of age.

Maryland state law mandates that a child at least 14 years old who allegedly commits a crime that would be punishable by life in prison if an adult committed the same crime, will be charged as an adult.

A second suspect in the shooting turned himself in, and was charged Thursday. Samuel Lee Powers, 17, was ordered held without bond, on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. According to charging documents, Powers "told Wylie to shoot the victims and at that time Wylie produced a handgun and began shooting the victims."

WUSA9 spoke to Malik Walker, a boy who said he was one of the victims shot during the incident. His mother gave us permission to interview him.

Malik said that he was at the recreation center playing basketball when he heard someone about to fight and noticed it was one of his friends involved. He said he approached to see the fight when "one of the dudes" pulled out a gun and shot him in the arm and his other two friends.

