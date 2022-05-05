14-year-old boy arrested for robbery and assault, officials say

Two suspects snatched property from the victim, threw it across the street, and fled. Police say a 14-year-old is in custody.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department detectives have arrested a 14-year-old boy for a robbery that happened three months ago.

According to D.C. police, the incident happened on February 21, around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Swann Street, Northwest.

Two suspects, including the 14-year-old boy, walked up to the victim, assaulted them and grabbed property.

One of the suspects threw the property across the street before both suspects took off on foot.

Detectives arrested the teenager on May 10, police said. He was charged with robbery.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone who has information about the incident should call the police at 202-727-9099 or send a text to the department's text tip line at 50411.