Crime

13-year-old hospitalized in Charles County shooting, deputies say

Sheriff's office deputies say the boy was shot in the wrist and flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

LA PLATA, Md. — Deputies in La Plata, Maryland, are investigating after a teenage boy was shot late Thursday night. 

Charles County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the area of Kent Avenue and Caroline Drive for a report of a shooting just before midnight. Once on scene they found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was flown to an area hospital where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office. 

A preliminary investigation found that the 13-year-old boy was outside with some other people when someone fired several rounds, striking the boy in the wrist. No other injuries were reported. Deputies are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and whether the boy who was shot was the target of the shooter.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office has not released any additional information about a suspect or suspects in this case. No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing, according to deputies. 

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 301-932-2222.

