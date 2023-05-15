12-year-old girl shot while in her bed in Southeast DC

Police believe the girl was hit by a stray bullet.

WASHINGTON — A 12-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot while laying in her bed in Southeast, D.C. Monday morning. Police believe the girl was hit by a stray bullet.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Naylor Road Southeast around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Responding Metropolitan Police Department officers found the girl shot in the leg. Police say a bullet went through the window of the home She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police describe her injury as not life-threatening. Her current condition is not known.

This is the second shooting involving a young girl thought to be hit by a stray bullet in D.C. in the span of about seven hours.

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Andre Wright said a family was driving home when they heard gunshots in 3700 block of Hayes Street Northeast and realized their 10-year-old daughter was hit by gunfire. That girl was hospitalized in critical condition.

Wright described the investigation following the shooting as an "all hands on deck" effort to gather information. Detectives were going door to door, interviewing neighbors Sunday night while other officers and technicians were gathering any available evidence.

"We have to get to the bottom of this, this is a heinous act, and we're going to do all that we must do to bring these individuals to justice," Wright said in a press conference.

So far, police have not made any arrests in either case, and no suspect information was available.