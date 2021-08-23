11 injured across DC in violent 24 hours

In less than 24 hours, 11 people were injured between 8 shootings and one stabbing across D.C.

WASHINGTON — Eleven people, including one juvenile, were injured across D.C. in a violent 24 hours.

According to D.C. police, the first reported incident happened in the 1700 block of Benning Road in Northeast where a man was stabbed just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday. Officers say that man was conscious and breathing when they arrived to help. There is no word on his current condition and no suspect information has been released.

Less than half an hour later, another man was injured in a shooting in the 400 block of 23rd Place Northeast. Police have not released much info surrounding the shooting but say the victim was conscious and breathing when they arrived. No suspect information is available at this time.

A third incident left a man and boy injured after a shooting happened just before 11:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of Jay Street in Northeast. There is no word on how severe the victims' injuries are but officers report both the man and boy were conscious and breathing. Police have not released and suspect information.

Minutes after the third incident occurred, more shots were fired in the 5300 Block of Clay Terrace in Northeast, injuring one man in the area. There is no suspect information available and the man's condition is unknown at this time.

In the 800 block of 21st Street in Northeast, a woman was shot at 11:21 p.m. There is no word on her condition but officers do believe the woman was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived on scene. No word at this time on any suspect information from police.

Just after 11:30 p.m. officers claim a woman was hit by more gunfire on Crittenden Street in Northeast. There is no word on her current condition but officers reported the woman was conscious and breathing following the shooting. There is no word on who police are considering a suspect.

Officers had a short break until 2:24 a.m. when a man was killed in a shooting in the 1800 block of 9th Street. D.C. Police have not identified the victim nor have they released any suspect information surrounding the deadly shooting. Police have not said anything about a suspect.

Hours later, police say a shooting in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southwest left a man injured just before 7:30 a.m. Officers are on the lookout for a Black man with medium complexion. He is described as having dreads and wearing a black shirt, light blue pants, black shoes and headphones around his neck. He may be driving a grey Mazda four-door sedan with tinted windows and was last seen heading towards Atlantic Street in Southwest.

And then just before 3:30 p.m., two more people were shot in the 2200 block of Minn Avenue in Southeast. Police say both men are conscious and breathing. Officers have no suspect information available at this time.

Police have not said any of the shootings are connected at this time.

