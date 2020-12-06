Police say the 10 suspects are members of the Eastside Rollin 20's Bloods Gang.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police say 10 people have been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this year that left a woman seriously injured.

Shortly after noon on April 24, 2020, Norfolk Police were called to the 500 block of Glendale Avenue. Arriving officers found a woman sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to her head.

The woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at the time, and is now expected to survive.

In a multi-agency effort dubbed "Operation Outlaw Roundup," investigators obtained multiple arrest warrants for the following suspected members of the Eastside Rollin 20’s Bloods Gang:

30-year-old, Brandon L. Winnegan of Newport News

23-year-old, Deondre T. Watkins of Portsmouth

21-year-old, Javonne D. Hodges of Chesapeake

22-year-old, Toparshia V. Hodges of Portsmouth

19-year-old, Asja D. Smith-Moore of Virginia Beach

23-year-old, Sadia M. Brown of Norfolk

18-year-old, Ginger A. McAfee of Virginia Beach

18-year-old, Skylar D. Webb of Chesapeake

18-year-old, Tavarrius D. Mitchell of Portsmouth

22-year-old, Xavier A. Walker of Virginia Beach

Charges against the suspects include Malicious Wounding, Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Abduction, Mob Assault, Conspiracy to Commit Felony, Grand Larceny, Gang Hazing, Gang Participating, and Gang Recruitment.

Norfolk Police were assisted by the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Newport News Police Department, Virginia Beach Police Department, Chesapeake Police Department, and the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding the incident.