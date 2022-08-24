New images show dad brandishing gun around 1-year-old son, who later accidentally shot himself

JD Wheeler,23, appeared in DC court Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge.

WASHINGTON — There are disturbing new images in the death of an 18-month-old boy who allegedly accidentally shot and killed himself playing with this father’s handgun in Southeast D.C. near the end of 2021.

In DC Superior Court Wednesday, prosecutors released never-before-seen pictures that show the chaotic moments after Legend Wheeler shot himself. The photos were introduced during the initial court appearance for the toddler's father, 23-year-old JD Wheeler, who is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting.

According to images taken from security camera video and included in court documents, seconds after the toddler accidentally shot himself, his hysterical mother sat in the stairwell of their apartment building in Southeast, holding her little boy’s bleeding and lifeless body.



Prosecutors allege Legend accidentally shot himself in the face playing with his father’s unsecured handgun. Police say the gun was never recovered, with one witness telling investigators they “believe the defendant was trying to hide a gun” after the shooting.

Prosecutors also say still images taken from security camera video show the defendant rushing up to the apartment while the baby’s mother held him outside, then running into a nearby alley and out of the view of cameras before returning to the apartment empty handed.

Family members told police they had warned Wheeler about leaving his gun within reach of his son and pulling it out around the toddler. Another image from court documents allegedly shows Legend's father pulling out a gun right next to the little boy.



Wheeler’s defense attorneys argued he should be charged with involuntary manslaughter at most, telling the judge Legend's death was “a tragic accident not murder.”

But prosecutors pointed to still images taken from the defendant's Instagram page, which allegedly show the aspiring D.C. rapper, who performs under the name “Hardbody Scottyy,” brandishing firearms in the days leading up to the shooting, despite the fact he was already facing a prior charge for illegal possession of a pistol in the District. The images of Wheeler holding the weapon have now been removed from his Instagram page, which remains active.