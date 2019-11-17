WASHINGTON — Freezing drizzle has led to icy roads near the Blue Ridge mountains. Virginia State Police said icy roads led to a crash on I 64 in Nelson County between a tour bus and an tractor trailer that injured 19 people. The victims were taken to area hospitals.

Officials closed roads because of ice, including parts of Skyline Drive in Big Meadows. Massanutten police officers reported icy roads, but no traffic accidents.

A winter weather advisory was issued through Sunday afternoon because of icy conditions near the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Local storm reports show several reports of icy spots near the mountains, I-81 and I-64.

Reports of ice near the Blue Ridge Sunday morning.

Here is a look at the ice totals near the Blue Ridge. No ice was found in Metro D.C.

Ice totals Sunday 11-17-19

