CHESAPEAKE, Va. — First responders were able to free the driver of a tractor-trailer after the truck crashed into the wall of a bridge in Chesapeake, trapping the driver inside.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened shortly before 8:45 a.m. Monday on I-64 westbound at the High Rise Bridge. A large gust of wind pushed the empty trailer to the other lane, causing the driver to lose control and strike the bridge wall. The impact of the crash was so strong, it left the tractor-trailer partially dangling off the right side of the bridge.

Thankfully, emergency crews were able to get the driver, Wayne B. Boone, out of the cab safely. Chesapeake firefighters say they had to stabilize the tractor-trailer first to prevent it from moving further. Then, they used a series of advanced rope maneuvers to lower a technician over the bridge, harness the driver, and pull him to safety.

They were able to conduct a successful rescue even through severe weather and while the vehicle was suspended 70 feet above the Elizabeth River.

Boone was alert at the time that crews freed him. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police say he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and that alcohol did not contribute to the crash.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will be releasing information on how much damage the bridge sustained.

Chesapeake firefighter Justin Beazley, a member of the technical rescue team, rappels off the side of the I-64 High Rise Bridge to rescue the driver of a tractor-trailer that jackknifed, hanging 70 feet over the Elizabeth River.

Chesapeake Fire Department

A tractor trailer's cab hangs off the High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake, Va. on April 13, 2020. Virginia State Police said the truck hit the wall.

Chesapeake Fire Department