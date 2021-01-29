x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

News

No rush on supplies for snow as shoppers say they are already hunkered down due to COVID-19

The pandemic appears to be changing shopping behavior before big storms, some residents say.
Credit: wusa9

DAMASCUS, Md. — It appears the COVID-19 pandemic may have paused the time-honored D.C. area tradition of rushing to stores for milk, bread and toilet paper ahead of a major snowstorm.

People are already stocked up and hunkered down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there is little need to buy more, according to some shoppers.

"I know in my house I looked and we have like 60 rolls of toilet paper and there's only 2 of us!", laughed shopper Gary Gibson outside a Weis Market in Damascus Maryland Friday.

Other shoppers observed that many of us now accustomed to being cooped up at home under pandemic restrictions.

"There's bigger problems in the world, I feel," said one shopper leaving the store with only a few items in hand.

"We're overdue," said shopper Mary Ann Dissoma. "It's been a mild winter in my opinion, so a little cold a little snow maybe it'll get rid of this virus."

Damascus resident John Stant said he is looking forward to a change of winter scenery after a long period without a major snowfall.

"We haven't seen any yet and I like snow!" Stant said.

In Germantown, a Home Depot store had ample supplies of salt and snow shovels.

Road workers report working long shifts pretreating roads with salt brine.

RELATED: Winter Storm Watch for most of the DMV for Sunday's snow

RELATED: Why this snow storm is so hard to forecast

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.