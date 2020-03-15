VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the staff at New Life Church said they're closely following recommendations from health officials.

They've tried to stay healthy, using hand sanitizer and washing their hands regularly.

But the church's staff realized they needed to take extra safety measures to protect their congregation.

On Sunday, New Life Church and several others across Hampton Roads will not have their regular services inside the sanctuaries.

Instead, they'll stream them online. This is a digital first for New Life campus Pastor Jeremy Miller.

“The coronavirus has changed the way we are doing ministry," said Miller.

"We are not going to stop."

New Life has four campus churches. The church's Kempsville location holds up to 900 people. Miller said the staff recognized during this time, avoiding large crowds is critical.

"We want to make sure that we are protecting people, that we're as wise as we can be and that we can meet people right where they are," said Miller.

Miller could not specify when church services will go back to normal and they will continue to follow CDC guidelines.