Woodbridge High School Coach dies after collapsing at football game

Staff and students are grieving after the unexpected loss of the beloved coach.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A local high school in Prince William County is heartbroken after a loved varsity football coach and math teacher unexpectedly died Friday evening.

In a statement from Woodbridge High School, Coach Fred Moore reportedly died after he collapsed on the football field at Friday's game against the Massaponax Panthers.

Moore was described as an amazing coach who loved the game of football and loved his students even more.

Moore's wife shared in the same statement that she wanted "everyone to know that Coach Moore passed away doing what he loves."

Principal Heather Abney said in a Facebook post that the death "is a difficult time for our school community" and "Woodbridge students and staff will support each other as we deal with this loss."

Words of encouragement and support have been pouring in across the region as the surrounding communities around Woodbridge extend their condolences to the high school.

Mr. Moore touched the lives of so many @WoodbridgeHS with his beautiful smile, energy, and kind soul. In memory of Mr. Moore, we created this space for you to share memories and keepsake photos for his family 💚💛 https://t.co/KmF9gG9GUU pic.twitter.com/12bX88cTAa — Woodbridge HS PWCS (@WoodbridgeHS) September 18, 2021

Anyone needing assistance is encouraged to call the school's counseling office at 703-497-8000.

Parents are advised to monitor their child's emotional needs during the upcoming weeks, especially if they knew Mr. Moore directly.

School counselors will be visiting with each of Mr. Moore's classes this week to offer support.

A site has been created where parents, students, and staff members can pay their respects to Coach Moore.