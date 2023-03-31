Forestville gym empowering women across Prince George's County

As people are working to get in shape before summer, a women-only gym in Prince George's County is becoming increasingly popular.

FORESTVILLE, Md. — A women-only gym in Prince George’s County is proving to be a safe haven for hundreds of women.

Owner of Her Flex Fitness in Forestville, Maryland, Samaiyah Williams said she opened the facility after hearing complaints from clients about conventional gyms.

“A women-only facility catered to women for women. We train women exactly how they want to be trained to get rid of that body fat, keep the curves and it just kind of blew up from there,” said Williams.

She wants women to focus on working out and not worry about being looked at or judged.

“They’re tired of being catcalled also just being intimidated by going to the weight section and not necessarily knowing what to do."

A Richmond, Virginia native, Williams moved to the DMV to pursue her master’s degree. She was working at another gym, but had to switch gears when it shut down during the pandemic. Using her mental health background, she wanted to bring a new and different fitness approach to the area.

“I saw this was something women needed because women wear so many hats throughout the day and we don’t really get that opportunity to really love on ourselves," said Williams.

She opened her gym in September 2020 with about 100 members, but it’s now grown to more than 600. Often times there’s a waitlist to get into one of her classes.

“I am very, very grateful very blessed to be able to have this level of reach in the [Prince George's] county area.”

Sonja Suber has been coming to the gym for almost two years.

“Wear what you want, to be confident about your body instead of people looking at you and judging you it’s definitely like-minded women with you during the whole workout so it makes it way easier,” said Suber.

Williams is opening 18 spots up for women who want to sign up for the 8-week spring challenge which starts Sunday, April 2nd. She says she’s also working on opening up a new location this summer in Virginia, and is hoping to add more locations throughout the DMV.