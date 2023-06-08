One injured in fire in basement of Wheaton restaurant

WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — One person was injured in a fire that broke out at a restaurant in Wheaton on Sunday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.
The fire was in the basement of Rumba Y Carbon, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for the fire department.
Firefighters put out the fire but there is moderate damage at the scene.
As a result of the fire, one person was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
The cause of the fire is still being determined.
No other details have been released.
