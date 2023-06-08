One injured in fire in basement of Wheaton restaurant

A fire broke out at Rumba Y Carbon restaurant on Sunday morning.

WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — One person was injured in a fire that broke out at a restaurant in Wheaton on Sunday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The fire was in the basement of Rumba Y Carbon, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for the fire department.

Firefighters put out the fire but there is moderate damage at the scene.

As a result of the fire, one person was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.

No other details have been released.

Update - Wheaton, Rumba Y Carbon restaurant, fire is out, origin/cause under investigation, moderate damage, 1 civilian injury, @mcfrs Fire/Explosive Investigators on scene pic.twitter.com/DrSjHFAS0C — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 6, 2023

