What you need to know if you're headed to area beaches and movie theaters this Labor Day

Most of Maryland has entered Phase 3 of reopening. Here's what that means for your holiday weekend.

WASHINGTON — This Labor Day weekend, most of Maryland is now in Phase 3 of reopening, but D.C. remains in Phase 2.

As folks head to Ocean City, Rehobeth, Dewey Beach and Assateague Island, officials say yes, the beaches are open but people need to social distance and wear their mask on the beach.

For some in the region, going to the beaches in the DELMARVA is a decades-long tradition.

“I’ve been coming here ever since I was one-years-old," said Tommy Zinzi. " For the past 17 years and my dad for all of 51 years. The family’s been coming here a long time,

Zinzi's trip to Ocean City is different this year, with reminders from the road to the boardwalk to stay at least 6 feet apart both while strolling and on the sand.

In nearby Delaware, the state is still in Phase 2.

Officials there say beaches, overnight accommodations and restaurants and bars are open. But they are stressing gatherings should be limited and any unnecessary ones be avoided altogether, even when staying at vacation rentals to keep everyone safe.

The governor in Delaware has outlined his guidelines for reopening here.

“We’re all ready to get our economy going again, and to spend more time with our friends and loved ones. Since the first day of this crisis, Delaware’s response to COVID-19 has been driven by the science. We can’t have a healthy, functioning economy again until our communities are healthy. There is good news. Delawareans have worked together, stayed home, and saved lives. Your actions have driven down cases and hospitalizations statewide. That will help us reopen Delaware’s economy safely in the coming weeks – while protecting the most vulnerable Delawareans," said Governor John Carney.

Movie theaters in Delaware and Maryland continue to slowly reopen.

The theaters that have opened in Maryland are operating at a 50% capacity. At Regal Cinemas in Salisbury, Maryland, owners are making sure there are two empty seats between each person.