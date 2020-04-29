Want to help? Give back now to support families in our area

The United Way of the National Capital Area is supporting more than 500 local nonprofits through its 8th annual Do More 24.

WASHINGTON — Nonprofits across our area are stepping up to help families dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, we can step up to help them.

United Way of the National Capital Area is hosting its 8th Annual Do More 24 on May 5th, but you can join the movement now. The effort helps raise critical funds for more than 500 local nonprofits. You can view a list of those nonprofits and make an advanced giving donation by clicking here.

"For the last eight years, donors have supported hundreds of local nonprofits to raise nearly $14 million to promote the health, education and financial stability of our community," said Rosie Allen-Herring, President and CEO of United Way of the National Capital Area.

"And now amid the current crisis, we believe our community will feel the impact of the pandemic for the next 18-24 months. We anticipate seeing an increased number of our neighbors seeking answers to tough challenges. Because of this, Do More 24 and the funds it raises for hundreds of nonprofits will be more crucial than ever to support the increase in demand as we continue our work to fight disparities and bridge gaps within communities," she added.

One of the nonprofits seeing a huge increase in need is the Capital Area Food Bank.

Earlier this month, Capital Area Food Bank CEO Rhada Mhuthia told WUSA9 her team is working non-stop to meet the growing need for food. The food bank is doing pop-up pantries, senior meal deliveries and children’s meal sites, but the needs continue to grow.

Not only is the food bank serving more people, they’re also dealing with a supply issue. Donations are down. Mhuthia said that means the food bank is buying 50-75 percent of the groceries they used to get as donations.

The Northern Virginia Family Services Hunger Resource Center is seeing the same kind of demands. Darrell Dixon, a program manager, told us in early April the Prince William County center was getting 50-60 calls per hour.