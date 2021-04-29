Want to help? Give back now to support families in our area

United Way of the National Capital Area is supporting more than 600 local nonprofits through its 9th annual Do More 24.

WASHINGTON — Many of you are looking for a way to give during this pandemic, so we’ve partnered with the United Way of the National Capital Area for their 9th annual #DoMore4Equity or Do More 24 campaign.

This social movement brings together charities, private companies and donors who are committed to making a difference in our community.

This year's mission is to make bold strides and achieve equity for all community members, regardless of race, gender, income and ability.

"At this moment in time, we need to be honest with ourselves and others and knowing that the issues of inequity and our systems for employment, housing, education, health care access, they have to be dismantled," said Rosie Allen-Herring, President and CEO of United Way of the National Capital Area.

This 24 hour fundraising effort helps raise critical funds for more than 600 local nonprofits that help families right here in our community.

You can join the movement too and no amount is too small to make an impact.

On May 19, #DoMore4Equity by participating in our 9th Annual Do More 24! During the day of giving, community members are encouraged to think about what they care most about and be a part of the movement to achieve a more equitable region. Get involved: https://t.co/mLaOyZg2bC. pic.twitter.com/nidiLDIBAj — United Way NCA (@UWNCA) April 27, 2021

You can view a list of those nonprofits and donate by clicking here.

Allen-Herring said, "We understand that we cannot address these barriers alone. To be equitable, is to simply say that we care and that we're empowering everyone in our region to see themselves as a part of the solution to today's most pressing challenges. Join the movement to stand for equity. Join us as we do more."

City Gate has a summer full of fun events and enriching programs, but we need your help! Consider participating in this years DoMore24 fundraiser #DoMore4Equity pic.twitter.com/S6aC0KbP9P — City Gate (@CityGateDC) April 28, 2021