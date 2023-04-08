Vigil held for missing Prince George's County teacher

French Immersion teacher Mariam Toure Sylla vanished Saturday after going for a walk in her Greenbelt neighborhood.

GREENBELT, Md. — Friends of a Prince George’s County woman gathered for a vigil on Friday evening for the beloved school teacher who's been missing nearly a week.

A vigil was held at 6 p.m. Friday at Shrom Hills Park for French Immersion teacher Mariam Toure Sylla, who vanished Saturday after going for a walk in her Greenbelt neighborhood.

On Friday, Greenbelt Police put to rest speculation that’s been circulating in the community that an unidentified body found near the Capital Beltway in Forestville Tuesday might be Sylla.

Greenbelt Police said, "There's nothing that would make us believe that is our person."

Melinda Conrad-Brown, who’s child is a student that was being taught by Sylla, was one of the vigil's organizers.

“We’re all grateful for that but she’s still out there somewhere," Conrad-Brown said. "So we have to find her. We have to do what we have to do to make sure that not just Prince George’s County people are aware but the whole D.C., Washington, Virginia region, because she could be anywhere."

Sylla is a beloved teacher at Prince George’s County’s Dora Kennedy French Immersion School where she’s taught for 15 years.

Kids are traumatized, according to Conrad-Brown.

According to Greenbelt Police, Sylla was reported missing Saturday evening by a friend when she did not return from a walk in her neighborhood right across Hannover Parkway from the Schrom Hills Park.

A devout Muslim, originally from Ivory Coast, she was expected to be back for evening prayer and never came home.

The park is now plastered with missing posters, and the area has been searched by authorities and volunteers with no results.