"Stay Put Packs" helping seniors and others stay home. You can help.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — We’re all feeling the strain of this pandemic in different ways. For some families, that means wondering if they'll have enough food.

That’s why WUSA9 partnered with the United Way of the National Capital Area for their 8th annual Do More 24. It’s a way to give back to some of the hundreds of non-profits who’ve been working non-stop to help families right here in our community.

One of those groups is the Manna Food Center in Montgomery County. Manna Food Center is making hundreds of contactless food deliveries to seniors and people with medical conditions. They’re called “Stay Put Packs,” because that’s exactly what they allow high-risk people to do. Each pack contains enough food for a whole week. Each pack contains up to 30 shelf-stable foods.

“We should expect that the high unemployment rate is not just going to turn back and drop down – and that those people will be turning to us for a while,” says Jackie Decarlo, the CEO of Manna Food Center.

With so much increased need, every donation helps. For $25, you can pay for one of those “Stay Put Packs” for a senior citizen, someone with a serious medical condition or other high-risk condition.

“We couldn’t do it without the community supporting us. We’ve been able to deploy the volunteers in new ways, a lot of different donations of cash so that we can purchase enough food” says Decarlo.