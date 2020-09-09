x
WUSA9 wins 2020 Kaleidoscope Award for coverage of diverse communities

The Kaleidoscope Awards honor news organizations who show an ongoing commitment to covering issues of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity.

WASHINGTON — At WUSA9 we truly believe diversity of voices matters. It's one of our core values, and an integral part of our DNA, which makes the win of a Kaleidoscope Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) a true honor. 

The Kaleidoscope Awards recognizes and honors news organizations that show an ongoing commitment to covering the diversity of communities they serve. WUSA9 is the only broadcast station in the DMV to receive this honor. 

According to RTDNA, the award honors " journalistic excellence in covering issues of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity." 

The Washington Metropolitan area is one of the most diverse communities in the country. WUSA9 reflects that diversity, and we believe it is the responsibility of local news to share and amplify stories that might otherwise be ignored. 

Xander is a non-binary child. 

Antony, Isabella and Angela were snatched from their native land. 

76-year old Vashti Sherrod went to jail for an alleged crime that never really happened.  

In a city like D.C., where the comings and goings of government make headlines around the world, the experiences of these five individuals might get lost; becoming invisible to the collective. That’s why WUSA9 uses our lens to shed light on their stories and to ensure that they are seen. 

From data driven stories to humanitarian deep dives, WUSA9 has pledged to tell stories differently and from new perspectives. We are gratified to be the recipient of RTDNA's Kaleidoscope Award

