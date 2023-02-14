‘Will Always Love You’ | Family, friends honor slain Metro worker at funeral

Robert Cunningham, 64, of Montgomery County, died two weeks ago after he tried to wrestle a gun away from a man’s hands at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The friends and family of slain Metro worker Robert Cunningham gathered to lay him to rest Tuesday morning.

Robert Cunningham, 64, of Montgomery County, was killed two weeks ago after he tried to wrestle a gun away from a man’s hands at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station in DC’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Authorities charged 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman in connection with the crime.

On Tuesday, Cunningham’s loved ones remember him at a funeral service at the St. Camillus Church in Silver Spring.

Cunningham was eulogized by his wife, Elisa, in Spanish, at the funeral. The pair cared for four children together.

“I will always love you,” she said. “Your companion. Your wife, Elisa.”

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke also spoke to Cunningham’s courage during the service.

“Robert’s courageous act saved lives,” Clarke said. “And, we are forever grateful for what he did.”

Many of Cunningham’s Metro co-workers and fellow union members also showed support for his family at the funeral.

Retired Metro worker Monte Brown said he worked with Cunningham for years and could not believe his friend is gone.

“We’re all shocked,” he said. “You don’t expect to go to work and not come home.”