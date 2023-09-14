Returning citizens are reentering the workforce on their own terms

It's no surprise returning citizens have trouble getting a job once they reenter society. Now they're creating their own opportunities.

WASHINGTON — A group of returning citizens in D.C. is now focusing on launching their own businesses thanks to a program with Amala Lives Institute.

"The world is so judgmental and that’s one of the things I experienced and go through because of my charge," said Wayne Smith.

The D.C. native spent over 20 years in prison. Now that he’s free, he says getting a job can be challenging once an employer becomes aware of his past.

He’s not alone. Over 60% of those leaving prison are unemployed a year later, according to a report from the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

"Sometimes it’s demoralizing. It’ll bring you down," added Smith.

He says being able to start his own fitness business has helped him turn over a new leaf. Amala Lives is helping returning citizens and their neighbors start their own businesses.

"They have the spirit of transformation," said owner Brandi Forte.

Forte started the school in 2010. Amala translates as "hope" in Arabic. According D.C.'s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, more than 2,000 formerly incarcerated people return to society from prison every year. Roughly 17,000 will cycle through the Department of Corrections.

“I never achieved nothing, and I’m about to graduate. I never been to the prom. I been incarcerated since I was 15,” said Damien Dempsey.

Now, Dempsey has plans to open a restaurant

“That’s what this program do — aid and assist you,” Dempsey said.

The program is helping people from this area give back to their community, too. For example Anthony Devaughn, Sr. has launched his foundation in honor of the son he lost to a rare kidney disease. Now he’s on a mission to honor him.

“Help my community even more, strive to be successful like he was especially starting at a young age maybe we can help save lives and stop the violence and help these kids get off the streets…get them occupied," said Devaughn.