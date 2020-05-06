Virginia Beach native Pusha T helped organize an event at Military Circle in Norfolk. Groceries and personal protective gear will be handed out to 3,000 people.

NORFOLK, Va. — Recording artist Pusha T is making sure communities around the area he was raised have access to fresh food and the personal equipment they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virginia Beach native has partnered with former NBA star Ricky Davis and music label founder Tony Draper to host the "Feed Your City Challenge."

As a part of the initiative, an event will be held at Military Circle Mall on Saturday, June 6 where fresh groceries and essential PPE supplies will be given to 3,000 people.

The supplies will be handed out through non-contact, drive-thru lanes starting at 12 p.m.