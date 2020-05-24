Bishop Rudolph McKissick, Jr. posted a 4-minute video on Instagram saying the President's message was an election ploy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — President Trump says houses of worship must be allowed open, yet many churches on the first coast remain closed and continue their online services by choice.

Bishop Rudolph McKissick, Jr., the senior pastor at The Bethel Church, says his church will not reopen until he says so and believes it is safe.

He posted a 4-minute video on Instagram about President Trump's remarks claiming the move is for the election.

"Do I want to gather? Absolutely," McKissick said. "Do I believe in the fellowship of the saints? Absolutely. Do I believe there is something in corporate worship that gives you something on the scene that you don’t get on the screen? Absolutely. But at the end of the day, I am not going to create an optic for a leader whose every move is about destroying the people I pastor."

Trump says we need more prayer in the country. McKissick says people can pray from home. Trump says if the Governors of states do not allow places of worship to reopen, then he will override the Governors.

"Sir, when it comes to democracy you cannot override the governor," he said. "When it comes to theocracy, you have no rule over pastors."