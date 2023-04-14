It's Prom Season | 2 counties helping teenagers to find prom dresses or suits of their dreams for free

Two local organizations in Maryland and Virginia are paving the way for some high school students to feel like Cinderella, making their dreams turn into reality.

WASHINGTON — It's a night most high school students will never forget: prom.

However, having to find the perfect dress or suit can be difficult for some and can come at a price.

Montgomery County Recreation will host the "Project Prom Dress" giveaway this Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The giveaway will be held at the Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center located at 14906 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville.

Students will need to bring their school ID card to shop, try on, and receive a free dress or suit and accessories.

Members of the community donated items to help eliminate the financial obstacles for students who attended prom.

In Virginia, Fairfax County Public Schools marketing students from Centreville High School and the Fair Oaks Classroom-on-the-Mall program opened up their Prom Dress Shop in March.

The Prom Dress Shop has helped "hundreds of financially challenged students attend prom each spring" by providing an array of dresses and accessories at no cost since 2006, according to a press release by FCPS.

Any students in the area - not just those who attend FCPS - can choose from hundreds of the new dresses donated by Macy's. A valid student ID or other forms of school identification are required to get a dress.

Below are the rest of the dates and times the store will be open:

Friday, April 14, 4-7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, 2-5 p.m.

Sunday, April 16, 1-4 p.m.

Friday, May 5, 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, May 6, 2-5 p.m.

Sunday, May 7, 1-4 p.m.