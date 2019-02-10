BOWIE, Md. — National Coffee With A Cop Day is October 2!

On the first Wednesday of the month, men and women in uniform connect with community members at local coffee shops in their area.

The Prince George's County Police Department participated with law enforcement across the country in the nation-wide event.

The event allowed residents to meet with local law enforcement in an informal setting over a cup of joe.

RELATED: Craving coffee? Here are Washington's top 5 options

Corporal Derreck Clagett of District 2 in Prince George's County, met with residents in his area at Panera Bread near Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Bowie, Md.

"It's a great platform for the community to come out and talk to their police officers and learn more about us and come hang out with us," said Cpl.Clagett.

Cpl. Clagett explained that it takes time to build good relationships with community members. National Coffee With A Cop Day is helping him do just that.

RELATED: Hundreds attend funeral for Charles County Cpl. Clagett

"We understand each other," said Cpl. Clagett. "They know what I need and I know what they need. So if something happens they know they can call me."

His favorite part of the job is leading the Police Explorer program in his district. The program is for young men and women ages 11 to 20 interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

"They are the reason that I've stayed in my unit the longest," said Cpl. Clagett.

For more information on Prince George's County Police Department's Police Explorer program reach out to Cpl. Clagett at diclagett@co.pg.md.us