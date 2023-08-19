Metro distributes hundreds of free supplies at first ever Back-to-School celebration

The event was like a welcome back party for the thousands of families, faculty, and educators who rely on the transit system during the school year.

WASHINGTON — Getting to the bus stop early had its perks in Fort Totten Saturday, where Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority hosted its first back to school celebration and supply giveaway.

“We're in a lot of ways the city school bus, right?” said Metro CEO Randy Clarke, who was there along with police officials and dozens of community safety personnel to hand out backpacks of free supplies. “[We’re] trying to really interact and show all the different things Metro does for the community.”

Clarke also chatted with community members about their commutes, and their concerns.

“We're really doing everything we can to provide a safe, frequent system for everyone, and we want to know if things aren't going well for a specific time. Let us know and we'll keep working on it and getting better,” he said.

The event also drew those seeking fun end-of-summer activities, with food trucks, music, face painting, bounce houses, and more.

“I’ve been looking for things to do,” laughed Jenni Selde, who came to the event with her husband and three little ones–including one who she will be accompanying on the bus to first grade in a few days. “We’ve had a real hodge podge of summer camps and visiting family, it’s been a lot of fun though.”