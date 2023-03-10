x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Maryland leaders announce $530K grant aimed at helping LGBTQ+ youth

The goal of the grant is to help youth with violence prevention and mental health.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Maryland Congressional leaders and the Department of Homeland Security announced a half-million dollar grant this week aiming to help the well-being of LGBTQ+ youth.

U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Reps. Jamie Raskin and David Trone – all Maryland Democrats – announced $530,000 in Homeland Security grants in Montgomery County to develop programs focused on violence prevention for LGBTQ+ youth.

“The rise of targeted violence against LGBTQ+ communities demands additional investments to protect young people at risk," the lawmakers said. "We know that education and training have the power to provide much-needed tools to counter hate and bias. Funding for these education programs and in-school supports will help expand resources so all Marylanders can feel safe in school and their communities.”

RELATED: Parents in Montgomery County can't opt their children out of LGBTQ+ curriculum, judge says

The goal of the funding is to help the Sexual Minority Youth Assistance League develop programming to address the risk of violence and negative mental health outcomes faced by LGBTQ+ youth in Montgomery County and Washington D.C.

The program "will provide in-school support and resilience programming for LGBTQ+ youth, training for school staff and youth service providers and support for parents and caregivers."

The federal dollars come through the Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program.

RELATED: Human Rights Campaign panel discussion focuses on LGBTQ+ issues ahead of school year

WATCH NEXT: Members of the LGBTQ+ community hold panel to address issues before heading back to school

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Before You Leave, Check This Out