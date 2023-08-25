Rent increases could violate Prince George's County 3% law, councilmember says

A county councilmember says it appears seniors on fixed incomes are seeing some of the highest rent increases.

Example video title will go here for this video

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — It was supposed to be a home they could rely on in their retirement – the Marwood Apartments for seniors.

But several tenants tell WUSA9 that over the past few months rents here have gone up hundreds of dollars – a potentially illegal increase of more than is allowed in Prince George's County.

"All the years I've lived here I've never gotten a rent increase like this," said one woman who asked to not share her name. "It's usually $20, $25, $30 something like that," she said of past increases.

But now, she and others here say rents have gone from around $1,200 a month to more than $1,500 for these renters on fixed incomes.

The extra $300, they say, has upended their budgets.

"I don't have much to eat. I can't look at cable. I can't go anywhere. And I may have to move in with my son," the renter said.

"I'd love to go out and eat dinner and stuff, but with that increase I can't do that," said resident Synester Miller-Scott. "I depend on the churches and the food banks so that I can eat and have a decent meal."

And these seniors are the only renters dealing with high and potentially illegal rent increases across the county.

"It seems to be happening a lot at our senior living facilities, and it's really shameful to me," said Prince George's Councilmember Krystal Oriadha. "It's taking advantage of our most vulnerable population," she said.

Oriadha says she has heard from tenants in several complexes that landlords have raised rents more than 3% which says the increases may be illegal.

Earlier this year, the county passed a temporary 3% cap on rent increases, with some exceptions, while it considers permanent rent control.

Violations can be thousands of dollars.

"We want to make sure that as many tenants as possible report," said Councilmember Oriadha, encouraging tenants to contact the county. "We understand some people won't do the right thing because it's morally correct, but they'll do the right thing if it has financial consequences," she said.

Meanwhile, advocates are advising Marwood residents on their rights – to protest, and potentially start a rent strike.

WUSA9 reached out to the owners of the Marwood Apartments and will update this story if and when they respond.