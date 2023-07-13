Reston Town Center hosts Pups in the Pavilion

A perfect way to spend a summer evening for dogs and humans alike.

RESTON, Va. — Reston Town Center is one reason neighbors love where they live! It's a great spot for grabbing food, shopping, or maybe you work or live in the area.

Built in 1990 at 11900 Market Street in Reston, it has the iconic Mercury Fountain at its core. Three years later, an open-air pavilion was added, making the town center a popular gathering spot for residents year-round. And now, every Wednesday through August, the safe fenced area transforms into an urban, off-leash dog park for residents and their furry best friends.

"We are a very dog friendly community," said town center spokesperson Sapna Yathiraj. "The town center welcomes dogs, retailers welcome dogs, so we thought it would be really fun in the summertime to open up and have everyone bring their dogs to exercise and play with each other. It's a great opportunity not only for dog owners, but dogs to socialize with each other."

It's a fun time and a great space for residents and their four-legged friends to burn off a little extra energy. It's the perfect way to celebrate all things dog-related in the community, and a tribute to the unconditional love dogs have for us, and we share with them.