New independent bookstore bringing Takoma Park readers together

People's Book is helping the community connect through reading.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — We're spotlighting a new independent bookstore in Takoma Park, Maryland, that is one reason neighbors there love where they live.

People's Book is tucked in the heart of downtown Takoma Park on Westmoreland Avenue. It's bringing neighbors together, creating a special reading community and contributing to the city's uniqueness.

Owner Megan Bormet says the name speaks for itself.

"Up here in Takoma Park, we lovingly call ourselves The People's Republic of Takoma Park, so it's a nod to the people's republic," she said.

The independent bookstore is bringing personality to an urban area that online retailers and major bookstores cannot. The People's Book also strives for personal relationships with customers.

"The things that sell really well in Takoma Park that we're learning — We have sci-fi and fantasy, we have mystery, nature and social justice. We have a huge middle-grade section. Apparently middle schoolers in Takoma Park really are veracious readers! They've been devouring things like the 'Wimpy Kid' series, the 'Warrior Cat' series, and they keep asking for more," Bormet said.

With a diverse selection of nearly 13,000 books, this little gem is also where avid readers of all ages can meet their favorite local authors.

"We just had our first local author meet-and-greet. I think over 50 local authors came in to share their writings and sign their books," Bormet said.

Among the local authors was Takoma Park resident Dennis Desmond. He's the author of "Eddie an the Vegetarian Vampire."

"It's middle-grade fiction for ages 8 to 12, and it's about an orphan in the 1940," Desmond explained.

Bormet said Takoma Park has welcomed her business with open arms.

"The feedback has been out of this world. It's been so positive. Our community has really been embracing us," she said.

It's community-based support like this that keeps People's Book thriving and residents connecting.