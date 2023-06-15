Frozen custard shop in Alexandria sweetens the community around it

Brandon Byrd hands out sweets at Goodies Frozen Custard and Treats, but his impact goes far beyond dessert.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — There is so much good about the place we call home: The people, the businesses, and all the fun events that are unique to your neighborhood. WUSA9 wants to shine a light on the things that make your community great. That's why we're headed to Old Town, Alexandria.

An iconic little blue building that once stored blocks of ice decades ago has been transformed into a frozen custard shop, and it's one of the reasons why residents there love where they live.

Goodies Frozen Custard and Treats began in a vintage 1950 Metrovan. The name speaks for itself. Goodies offers the sweetest and creamiest comfort treats with their legendary Wisconsin-style vanilla bean frozen custard.

Owner Brandon Byrd said he would take his van to all the D.C. hotspots. He said Goodies was unique in an overcrowded field of food trucks.

"Out of 100 food trucks, you had one that was 1950s. You had one that was wearing bowties and button-ups. You had one that was playing Motown," Byrd said of Goodies beginnings.

Now, Goodies has a permanent home nestled in Old Town. It opened in 2021, and has been a favorite gathering spot for residents. Byrd remodeled the decades-old icehouse into a 1950s-inspired walk up, taking people back to a much simpler time.

"Classic Americana. When I really thought about what was lacking in the DMV, you have a city that is growing and is very progressive, but what I feel like is missing is nostalgia," Byrd said. "Most of the nostalgic buildings are experiences have been wiped away."

So Byrd created something special. He worked with his dad to find just the right pieces to make Goodies shine.

"We would get gas pumps, signs, vintage cars," Byrd said.

Residents we spoke with said they feel proud of the communal space.

"I've been in the neighborhood for a long time and I've seen it transform when they were just starting, and they just did a great job," one neighbor said.

Neighbors also credit Byrd for building a community garden with the help of residents. Boyd Walker sold the ice house building to Byrd. He said since Goodies opened, Byrd has been giving back.

"We have a lot of community service organizations in the neighborhood here and he's given back to these organizations, and will do fundraisers for people here. He's helped some political candidates by letting them have an event here, because people know where it is and know where to come," Walker said.

Goodies continues to make life sweeter for the residents of Old Town.

"It's definitely one of the reasons I love where I live because it's interesting and you can meet great people," Walker said.