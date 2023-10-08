Here's a sweet reason to love living in Bowie, Maryland

Build your own dessert at Cake Batter & Co.

BOWIE, Md. — We're taking you to Bowie, Maryland. With nearly 60,000 residents, Bowie, in Prince George's County, is just 15 miles east of D.C. and 30 miles south of Baltimore.

There's a plethora of things to do in this great area. If you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth though, residents tell me there's a must-stop in Bowie Town Center. It's one of the reasons residents love where they live.

Cake Batter & Co. is the first of its kind.

"You can come here and build your own dessert," said Vickie Bell.

Bell and fellow supervisor Jonathan Bigham are taking sweet moments to another level.

"Essentially, they'll pick their base. They can pick vanilla, red velvet, chocolate, pretty much any flavor, then they'll pick their icing, their toppings, and from there, whatever they want," Bigham explained.

And there are a lot of choices, from funnel cakes, to milkshakes and cinnamon rolls. There are also more than 120 different flavored cupcakes, and endless toppings.

Everything is made from scratch every day, but most importantly, made with love for their neighbors. Bell said the community is what makes it all worthwhile.

"It's just a wonderful place to be," Bell said. The people are so warm when they come in and I just love it."

Customer "Big Slim" says he loves coming into the shop, and the ice cream is especially delicious.

"You gotta get the ice cream, that banana pudding ice cream," Big Slim said.