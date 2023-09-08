Alexandria apartment building now 2 days without running water

Residents at London Park Towers Apartments are upset about the lack of running water.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A community in Alexandria is struggling as their apartment building has been without water for two days.

Residents at London Park Towers Apartments located at 5375 Duke St. are upset that they have no running water.

"The water outage is due to several breaks on a private water service line belonging to the London Park Towers Apartments," Virginia American Water said in a statement Wednesday night. "Even though it is not a Virginia American Water line, our team has been working to assist the owner as they make repairs and has offered to help with providing an alternate source for drinking water."

Some residents were seen filling water jugs from a nearby fire hydrant.

No other water customers have been impacted by the issues at London Park Towers.

One resident told WUSA9, "We're still hoping the water will be resolved sometime soon. This is ridiculous. Two days? Especially this community – there are a lot of kids and a lot of elderly. So, it's tough."

The building's air conditioning is also out.

WUSA9 has reached out to the property managers but has not heard back.

Building management is providing bottled water for residents. CERT volunteers are on site to help with distribution. @vaamwater water buffalo now on site as well. — AlexandriaVAOEM (@AlexandriaVAOEM) August 10, 2023

The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) in Alexandria said that building management is providing bottled water to their residents in the meantime.