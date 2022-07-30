Good Trouble John Lewis Memorial Park coming to Atlanta's Sweet Auburn neighborhood

The memorial will expand its reach and also serve as a green space where technology intersects.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The legacy of the late Congressman John Lewis continues to grow in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

Community leaders in the historically Black neighborhood announced the space under Atlanta's John Lewis Hero Mural will evolve into something greener, organizers said Saturday.

Currently a parking lot, the symbolic artwork will soon house the area's first "smart park," thanks to the Butler Street Community Development Corporation.

The area welcomes dozens of tourists who to Auburn Avenue by Jesse Hill Jr. Drive for a snapshot of the massive mural -- but the Instagrammable selfies will be taken in the planned Good Trouble John Lewis Memorial Park.

The memorial will expand its reach and also serve as a green space where technology intersects. Planners are working to have wi-fi and workstations as well as enhance the mural with an interactive element.

Marking two years since his burial, community organizers on Saturday also announced the park will house an eternal flame in Lewis' honor. The civil rights icon died July 2020.

Developers believe it will add a new edge along Auburn Avenue in a neighborhood that's already made its mark for housing the APEX Museum and the Martin Luther King Jr. Historic Site.

On Saturday, event organizers hosted a "party for the congressman" to announce how they plan to further commemorate Lewis' impact on Atlanta and the Civil Rights Movement.

Mayor @AndreforAtlanta joined leaders to celebrate the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis. We remember his courage, his commitment and his message. #GoodTrouble #ReimaginetheLegacy pic.twitter.com/9kSbzn8NQF — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) July 30, 2022