Giant stores step up security as thefts rise across DC

Some customers say locking some store doors is not the way to stop the stealing.

WASHINGTON — It is easy to spot the signs of stepped-up security at the Giant grocery store on Alabama Avenue Southeast – both in the parking lot and inside where "closed" signs were posted at the emergency exit Thursday night.

"The emergency exit has been closed for a long time," said customer Jemel Thomas. "A lot of juveniles, kids will come to the Giant and steal and...they don't have the security to put down there," he said of the store's emergency exit.

To be clear, this store isn't alone. D.C. crime stats show thefts are up nearly 25% across the city. But, customers say locking some doors seems like the wrong way to stop the stealing.

"One way in and one way out can be kind of dangerous," said customer Fatma Hancock.

In a email, a Giant spokesperson said a "significant" increase in crime has led to the stores trying new ways to prevent thefts and keep customers and employees safe.

"We have implemented these changes in many of our stores and will continue to test other theft prevention tactics in other stores. We know that these changes are disruptive for everyone, and we would prefer not to have to put these measures in place. Unfortunately, at this time we are in a position where these steps are necessary," the spokesperson said.

When WUSA9 asked DC Fire about the doors, the department sent a marshal for a surprise inspection.

He said the signs had to go, and the doors have open in an emergency.

Customers say they need the stealing to stop, because they need this store.

"It's very important. This is Ward 8 and it was a food desert here for years," said Hancock.